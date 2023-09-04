Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Biofrontera Stock Performance
Biofrontera stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $25.80.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by ($1.00). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.03% and a negative return on equity of 126.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -15.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera
Biofrontera Company Profile
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
