Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Biofrontera stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by ($1.00). Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 78.03% and a negative return on equity of 126.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Biofrontera Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.