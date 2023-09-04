Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 62.80%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

