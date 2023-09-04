Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) & Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Financial Contrast

Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Benesse and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benesse N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 3.40% 3.24% 2.40%

Dividends

Benesse pays an annual dividend of $91.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 732.2%. Strategic Education pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Benesse pays out 167.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Strategic Education pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Benesse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Benesse and Strategic Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.23 Strategic Education $1.07 billion 1.81 $46.67 million $1.52 51.89

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Benesse. Benesse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Benesse and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benesse 0 1 0 0 2.00 Strategic Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Benesse.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Benesse on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc. provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services. It also offers information and products relating to pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting; lifestyle information and support everyday living through forums for communication with customers; and magazines, websites, and others to help enrich life with pets. The company was formerly known as Benesse Corporation and changed its name to Benesse Holdings, Inc. in 2009. Benesse Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

