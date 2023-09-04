Binance USD One Day Volume Reaches $966.48 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $966.48 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,844,551,208 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

