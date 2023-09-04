BitShares Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $27.13 million and $702,730.89 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002372 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,026,726 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.