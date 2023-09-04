Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

