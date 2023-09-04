BMO Capital Markets Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $262.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $262.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Barclays upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

CRM stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $6,905,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 16.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

