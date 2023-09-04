BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD opened at $165.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,583,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

