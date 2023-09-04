Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 0.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,482,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after buying an additional 1,513,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 158.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,228,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 1,366,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,767,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,003,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

