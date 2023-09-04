Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Wolverine World Wide comprises about 0.6% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.81. 1,815,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.