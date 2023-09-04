Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,200 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.