Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 1.2 %

Medpace stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.50. 121,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,139. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $274.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.93.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $21,903,170. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

