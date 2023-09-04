Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Stock Up 1.2 %
Medpace stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.50. 121,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,139. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $274.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $21,903,170. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.