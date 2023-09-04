Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 70,600 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Yext as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. 1,155,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

