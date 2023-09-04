Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 8,100 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GMS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,943.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GMS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,618. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

