Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $375,000 in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of World Acceptance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 83.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.48. 20,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 18.20. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $160.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $139.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

