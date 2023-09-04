Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $404,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,387,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,631,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Chord Energy by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

CHRD traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. The company had a trading volume of 875,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,902. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.73. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,603,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,603,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

