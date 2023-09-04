Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $419,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $77.50. 234,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

