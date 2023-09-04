Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $872,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 0.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $550,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,058 shares of company stock worth $25,465,053. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.99. 6,676,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,510,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.49. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

