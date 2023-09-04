Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $759,000 Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. 291,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.92. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

