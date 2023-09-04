Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Cinemark accounts for 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

CNK traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $17.03. 1,813,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,837. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

