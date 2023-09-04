Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 0.6% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 74,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,080.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 802,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 783,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,811 shares of company stock worth $6,579,004. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.40. 6,328,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,142,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 863.25% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

