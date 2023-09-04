Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.72. 2,126,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day moving average of $213.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

