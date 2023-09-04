Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Signet Jewelers makes up approximately 4.2% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 222.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE:SIG traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,856. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $702,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,506,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

