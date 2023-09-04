Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,655 Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 67,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. 1,287,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Mizuho upped their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Articles

