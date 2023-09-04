Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $741,000 Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,442,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 847,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,203,000 after buying an additional 346,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 861,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

