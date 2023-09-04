Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Arconic makes up approximately 0.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Performance

ARNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. 4,377,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,001. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

