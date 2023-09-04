Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,729,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,332,716. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.65. 1,348,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

