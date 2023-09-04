Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. 264,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

