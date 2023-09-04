Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trinseo by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Trinseo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,984. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. The firm had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently -0.16%.

About Trinseo

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.