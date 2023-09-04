Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,875,738.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.05. 253,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,130. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

