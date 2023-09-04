Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Braime Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:BMT remained flat at GBX 1,475 ($18.63) during midday trading on Monday. Braime Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,110 ($14.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,399 ($30.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The company has a market capitalization of £21.24 million, a P/E ratio of 768.23 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,386.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,613.32.
Braime Group Company Profile
