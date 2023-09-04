Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.25

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Braime Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BMT remained flat at GBX 1,475 ($18.63) during midday trading on Monday. Braime Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,110 ($14.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,399 ($30.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The company has a market capitalization of £21.24 million, a P/E ratio of 768.23 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,386.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,613.32.

Get Braime Group alerts:

Braime Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.