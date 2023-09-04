Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 302,723 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 141.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,723 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.32% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,923 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $983,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.64. 99,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $764.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

