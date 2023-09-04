Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 37,962 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,962 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,585,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.65. 697,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,462. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $851.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

