Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 99,272 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,272 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of CNA Financial worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.64. 85,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNA Financial

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.