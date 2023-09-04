Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 10,133 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of Manitowoc worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.83. 227,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.12. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

