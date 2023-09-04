Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 3,453 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,425 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Foot Locker worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 73.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

FL stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 3,986,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,041. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

