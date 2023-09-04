Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,326 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.98. 7,248,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,133. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

