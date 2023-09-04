Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 176,458 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,139,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

