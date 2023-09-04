Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 158,046 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,046 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Knowles worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Knowles by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Knowles by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $15.80. 425,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

