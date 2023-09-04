Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 452,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $46,972,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,148,000 after buying an additional 669,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 614,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,303. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.