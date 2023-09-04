Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 2.52% of PetIQ worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PetIQ by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after buying an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in PetIQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 955,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after buying an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PetIQ by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 220,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,818. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $314.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.19 million. Research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

