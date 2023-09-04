Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of ALLETE worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,087,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.19. 248,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,669. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

