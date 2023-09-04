Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 56,298 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of International Paper worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.19. 2,211,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

