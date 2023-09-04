Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $130.50

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
CPA opened at $102.02 on Monday. Copa has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is 37.83%.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.
