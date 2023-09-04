Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $6.78

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.78.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at $483,157.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at $824,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivePerson by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.38. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 83.26% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $97.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

