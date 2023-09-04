Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target at $32.50

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,792,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 383,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $44.38 on Monday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

Get Free Report

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

