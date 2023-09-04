Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $20.59

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

UBS stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

