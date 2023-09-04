Brokerages Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $151.14

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.14.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $134.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.62. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.31%.

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

