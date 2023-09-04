Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Head to Head Contrast

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Cool.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

55.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Cool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $14.43 billion 1.03 $341.00 million $0.33 97.73 Cool $190.69 million 2.93 $85.74 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.34% 1.42% 0.48% Cool N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 463.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Cool on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 4,800 km of rail; 3,800 km of motorways; and 11 port terminals. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 207,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 46,600 km of fiber optic cables; approximately 881,000 fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 50 data centers and 230 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

