Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CSFB from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $98,329,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $220,252,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $21,660,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

